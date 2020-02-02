Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.73.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.23. The company had a trading volume of 35,982,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,625,576. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $102.35 and a 52 week high of $174.05. The company has a market cap of $1,298.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.01 and a 200 day moving average of $145.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 8,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 367,226 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 551.6% in the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 43,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,359,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.