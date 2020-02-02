Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MBCN. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Middlefield Banc has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.81. The company has a market capitalization of $163.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.29.

In other news, Director Robert W. Toth acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $25,610.00. 6.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBCN. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 33.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 45,897 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

