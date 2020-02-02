Mindexcoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Mindexcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store. During the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mindexcoin has a market capitalization of $179,703.00 and $2,464.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.38 or 0.02975395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00197380 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030363 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00130140 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021969 BTC.

About Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin . The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com . Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

