MineBee Price Tops $0.0314 (MB)

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One MineBee token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000333 BTC on exchanges including Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. During the last week, MineBee has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MineBee has a total market capitalization of $57.53 million and $1.09 million worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MineBee alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.77 or 0.02971909 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00198557 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030275 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00130164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MineBee Token Profile

MineBee Token Trading

MineBee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MineBee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MineBee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MineBee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MineBee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.