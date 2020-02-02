Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Minerals Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTX traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.24. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.75.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.47 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 4.13%.

In other news, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $778,115.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,554.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $403,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,092.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.