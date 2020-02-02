MKM Partners Boosts Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price upped by MKM Partners to in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Longbow Research raised Mcdonald’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Mcdonald’s from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $226.82.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,919,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,666. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.45. Mcdonald’s has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $500,029.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

