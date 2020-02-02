Moin (MOIN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $271.00

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Moin has a market capitalization of $50,691.00 and approximately $271.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moin coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, Livecoin and CoinExchange. In the last week, Moin has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Moin Profile

Moin (CRYPTO:MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 8,937,840 coins. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com . Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

