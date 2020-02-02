Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.01 and a beta of 0.59.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.22 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In related news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 17,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $255,517.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,960 shares of company stock valued at $280,930 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2,150.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 40,540.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,016,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,522 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 152.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 315,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 190,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 57.4% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 411,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 149,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

