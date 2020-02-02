Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.275-1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.Monro also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.35-2.45 EPS.

Monro stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.70. The company had a trading volume of 534,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.95. Monro has a 12-month low of $62.08 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.79.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.04 million. Monro had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Monro will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Monro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Monro to $75.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.67.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $408,475.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

