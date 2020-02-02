Mooncoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $152.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 56% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00764508 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009429 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006936 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033606 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000537 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,447,494,535 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia . The official website for Mooncoin is www.mooncoin.eco

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

