Morgan Stanley Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $336.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $308.00 to $336.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $321.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $332.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $350.93.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $338.23. 2,401,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,541. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $209.99 and a 52-week high of $343.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 106.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $278.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,148. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total value of $38,141.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,210,636.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 93,102.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,407,000 after purchasing an additional 839,780 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $133,017,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,574,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $28,124,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ServiceNow by 36.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 415,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,414,000 after purchasing an additional 110,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.