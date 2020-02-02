Moss Bros Group (LON:MOSB) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.25

Moss Bros Group plc (LON:MOSB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.25 and traded as low as $19.19. Moss Bros Group shares last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 18,337 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moss Bros Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Get Moss Bros Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 million and a P/E ratio of -4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.25.

Moss Bros Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, retails and hires formal wear for men primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Retail and Hire segments. It sells men's suits, shirts, jackets, trousers, waist coats, casual wear, and shoes; and accessories, including cufflinks, tie bars, dress accessories, pocket squares, bags and luggage, wallets, belts, socks, braces, bow ties, cummerbunds, hats and caps, scarves, and umbrellas through stores and online.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Moss Bros Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moss Bros Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.