MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Receives $75.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens set a $76.00 price target on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In other news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,876,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $108,388.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,385 shares of company stock valued at $6,309,381. Insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 59,269 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,002,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,612,000. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM traded down $2.39 on Tuesday, hitting $68.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.46. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $64.59 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.