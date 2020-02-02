Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) Receives C$12.19 Average Price Target from Analysts

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTL shares. CIBC cut their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of MTL traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.03. 340,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,721. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$7.30 and a 12-month high of C$12.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.37. The company has a market cap of $950.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -365.85%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

