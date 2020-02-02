Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Lowered to $124.00 at Deutsche Bank

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank from $125.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NDAQ. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,257. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. Nasdaq has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $116.80.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 71.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 13.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

