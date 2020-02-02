National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) issued an update on its first quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.24-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $308-338 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.75 million.National Instruments also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.24-0.38 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $44.63 on Friday. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.65.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $367.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NATI shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded National Instruments from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded National Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

