Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Navigator Holdings Ltd. provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. Navigator Holdings Ltd. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navigator from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navigator from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Shares of NVGS stock opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.78 million, a P/E ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.13 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Navigator will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Navigator in the third quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Navigator by 164.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Navigator in the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Navigator by 14.3% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 160,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Navigator in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

