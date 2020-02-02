Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

NEOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.27. 171,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.89. Neogen has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $79.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Neogen will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Reed sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $69,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,650 shares of company stock valued at $12,104,012. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Neogen by 2,384.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 404,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,428,000 after purchasing an additional 388,660 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth $12,894,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 326.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 200,668 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,260,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,833,000 after purchasing an additional 195,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,643,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,718,000 after purchasing an additional 160,186 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

