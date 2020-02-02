NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGOV. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NIC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NIC by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in NIC during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in NIC during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in NIC during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

EGOV stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.73. 561,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,924. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.85. NIC has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $24.38.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. NIC had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NIC will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. NIC’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

