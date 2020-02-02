Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in Marten Transport by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 247,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 4.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 20,863 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 0.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the third quarter worth $8,329,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Marten Transport by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MRTN stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.76. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.43.
Several research analysts have weighed in on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.
Marten Transport Profile
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
