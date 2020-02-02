Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in Marten Transport by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 247,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 4.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 20,863 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 0.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the third quarter worth $8,329,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Marten Transport by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRTN stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.76. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

