Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 123.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 875.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. G.Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

NYSE TMHC opened at $25.88 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

