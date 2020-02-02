NIX Price Tops $0.0668 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. NIX has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $68,792.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can now be bought for $0.0668 or 0.00000707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $51.55, $50.98 and $5.60. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,435.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.68 or 0.02029027 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.73 or 0.04062025 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.50 or 0.00756931 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00121908 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.07 or 0.00784134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009392 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00025984 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.00714767 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX's total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . NIX's official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX's official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

