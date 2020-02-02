NoLimitCoin Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. NoLimitCoin has a total market capitalization of $460,799.00 and approximately $3,491.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NoLimitCoin

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 608,779,954 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

