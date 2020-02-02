Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomura’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.
NMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomura from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Nomura from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nomura from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.75.
NYSE:NMR opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. Nomura has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.
About Nomura
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.
