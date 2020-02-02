Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomura’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

NMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomura from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Nomura from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nomura from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.75.

NYSE:NMR opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. Nomura has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Nomura by 76.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,839,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after buying an additional 2,521,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 1,305.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 906,074 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 583.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 577,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 492,700 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 182.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 248,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 160,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 28.0% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 33,105 shares during the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

