North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 410 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.22. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.02 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $245.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.48.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.