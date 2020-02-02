Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stake Boosted by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 250.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

NYSE:NOC traded down $10.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $374.57. 1,053,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,243. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $364.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.29 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

