NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Announces $12.00 Dividend

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 12.00 per share on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

NortonLifeLock has a dividend payout ratio of 72.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NortonLifeLock to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NLOK stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.28.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.