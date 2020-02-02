NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Announces $12.00 Dividend

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 12.00 per share on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

NortonLifeLock has a dividend payout ratio of 72.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NortonLifeLock to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

NLOK stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.28.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit