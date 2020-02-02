NTV Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 900 Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 900 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $27,634,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,693 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 37,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $247.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.48.

In related news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 2,062 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $503,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,143,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora acquired 25,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.54 per share, with a total value of $5,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 479,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,212,700.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,387,999. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $234.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.39 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $192.17 and a 1 year high of $260.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.25.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

