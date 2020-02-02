NTV Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 603,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,537,000 after purchasing an additional 278,788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,786,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 233.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 212,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 148,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,077,000. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $48.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average of $45.07. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $49.63.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $771.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.36 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

