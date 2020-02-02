NTV Asset Management LLC Invests $40,000 in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 12,518.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,141,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,312,000 after buying an additional 28,910,916 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 1,146.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,522,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 3,240,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 388.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,780,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after buying an additional 3,005,720 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 5,046.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,507,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after buying an additional 2,458,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 31.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,855,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,481,000 after buying an additional 1,621,838 shares in the last quarter. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.10 to $3.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

NIO stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $10.64.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.96). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

