NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub lowered shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. New Street Research cut NVIDIA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $228.96.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $9.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.43. 9,144,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,295,389. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.75. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $259.50. The firm has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 over the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

