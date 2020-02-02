Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Nymox Pharmaceutical stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $252.59 million, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.91. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $4.09.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 174.16% and a negative net margin of 12,217.59%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 32.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

