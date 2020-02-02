Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Position Decreased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,967,308,000 after buying an additional 6,884,914 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 300.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,024,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,008,000 after buying an additional 1,518,954 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 157.5% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,158,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,008,000 after buying an additional 1,320,479 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 82.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,915,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,673,000 after buying an additional 1,317,125 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,672.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 992,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,146,000 after buying an additional 936,722 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jack B. Moore bought 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,527.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bob Shearer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $68.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 63.07%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

