Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Position Lessened by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,967,308,000 after buying an additional 6,884,914 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 300.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,024,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,008,000 after buying an additional 1,518,954 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 157.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,158,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,008,000 after buying an additional 1,320,479 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 82.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,915,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,673,000 after buying an additional 1,317,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,672.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 992,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,146,000 after buying an additional 936,722 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In other news, Director Bob Shearer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.96 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,533.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $471,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,009.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,958,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,337,205. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average is $43.33. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.