OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) Receives C$4.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OGC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cormark reduced their price target on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on OceanaGold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th.

TSE:OGC opened at C$2.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 138.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.02. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$2.12 and a 1-year high of C$4.73.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$176.38 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OceanaGold will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

