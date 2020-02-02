OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) Receives C$4.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.38.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on OGC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cormark reduced their price target on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on OceanaGold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th.
TSE:OGC opened at C$2.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 138.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.02. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$2.12 and a 1-year high of C$4.73.
About OceanaGold
OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.
