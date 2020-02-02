Oldfather Financial Services LLC Acquires New Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,402 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Nomura started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.45.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,901,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,102. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

