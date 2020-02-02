Oldfather Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 37,936 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 64,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 29,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.11. The company had a trading volume of 99,515,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,156,125. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.72 and a 1 year high of $46.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.