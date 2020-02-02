Oldfather Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,370 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,370 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,914,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,933. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $71.14 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.95. The stock has a market cap of $154.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

