ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OGS. ValuEngine cut ONE Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.17.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Shares of OGS stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.50. The company had a trading volume of 382,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day moving average of $91.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.26. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $79.22 and a 12-month high of $96.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ONE Gas by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,538,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 11.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the second quarter worth about $35,255,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in ONE Gas by 3.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 36,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 9.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.