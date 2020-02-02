Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT Raised to $54.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.03% from the company’s previous close.

OTEX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.06.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $771.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Open Text’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Open Text by 6.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,910,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,013,000 after buying an additional 295,875 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Open Text by 194.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in Open Text by 18.8% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 467,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,101,000 after buying an additional 74,130 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Open Text by 1.5% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,898,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,893,000 after buying an additional 70,869 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Open Text during the third quarter valued at $2,657,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

