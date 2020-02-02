Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opus Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens assumed coverage on Opus Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Opus Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Opus Bank from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Opus Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of OPB stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.64. 376,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,929. Opus Bank has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $27.09. The stock has a market cap of $912.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPB. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Opus Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opus Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

