Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at $200,000. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Owl Rock Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owl Rock Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79. Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $19.19.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $188.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.82 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Corporation will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

