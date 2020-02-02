Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,837,000 after buying an additional 106,813 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 175,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,304,000 after buying an additional 29,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 16.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,379,000 after buying an additional 23,007 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 157,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,194,000 after buying an additional 27,678 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,382,000 after buying an additional 29,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

NSIT stock opened at $65.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.92. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $232,975.99. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.93 per share, with a total value of $239,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,361.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley set a $79.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.