Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 491 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,572.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 266.1% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.27. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $41.91 and a 1 year high of $48.24.

