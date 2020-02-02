Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $140,000 Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,593,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,105 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 88,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 417,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 22,136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GPK opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

