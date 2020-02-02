Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 1,154 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 123.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $147.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.68. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $107.76 and a twelve month high of $152.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of -301.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBH. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.35.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

