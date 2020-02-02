Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 73 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 106.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYC. Citigroup raised their target price on Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

Shares of PAYC opened at $318.16 on Friday. Paycom Software Inc has a 52 week low of $145.92 and a 52 week high of $325.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.64, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.78 and a 200-day moving average of $245.23.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $5,319,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

