Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 91 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST opened at $305.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $205.75 and a twelve month high of $314.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,703 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.05.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

