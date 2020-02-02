Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MFA. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 43,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,545,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,823,000 after acquiring an additional 413,664 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,066,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 94,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

MFA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

MFA stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 60.28% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s payout ratio is 117.65%.

In other news, Director Robin Josephs sold 24,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $190,006.30. Also, VP Bryan Wulfsohn sold 67,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $521,967.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 139,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,235.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

