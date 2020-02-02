Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pentair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.20.

NYSE:PNR opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. Pentair has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average of $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $270,510.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 19.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,039,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,933,000 after acquiring an additional 657,261 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 33.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,970,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 39.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 483,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 136,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

